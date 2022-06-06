Popstar Armaan Malik is unstoppable. Following his multiple English releases and first international collaboration last year with Eric Nam and DJ KSHMR, he is on his way to release his biggest collaboration yet with none other than Ed Sheeran. The Indian popstar will be featured on the English hitmaker's 2022 single '2Step' which arrives tomorrow on streaming platforms.

Set to give Indian music its historic moment, Ed’s new version of '2Step' featuring Armaan summarises the trials and tribulations of an artist’s life and journey, and them counting on their loved ones for support. Armaan Malik on Monday took to social media to simply make the announcement and wrote, "Out tomorrow ❤️ @teddysphotos."

Armaan says, “I’m beyond excited to be featured on this version of '2step' with Ed Sheeran! He's always been such an inspiration, and I’m a big fan of his music and incredible songwriting. This is a huge moment not only for me but also for other Indian artists too. I genuinely believe that this will be the beginning for a lot more collaborations of this nature."

He adds, “This song talks about confidence, finding power in your art, and leaning on your loved ones. When we have the support of the people we love, we can overcome any adversity. Nothing can keep us from moving forward. Two steps at a time!”

Ed Sheeran’s '2Step' (feat. Armaan Malik) will release on all music streaming platforms on the 7th of June, 2022. Written by Sheeran, Louis Bell, David Hodges, and Andrew Wotman, the song features on Ed Sheeran's fifth studio album, equals (=).

Meanwhile, Armaan Malik continues to soar in the music space with songs released in multiple languages. He also kicked off his independent music journey a couple of years ago and dropped three English singers - 'Control', 'How Many', and 'You'. Most recently, he dropped the Hindi track 'Nakhrey Nakhrey'.

