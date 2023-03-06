Following the release of Animal in August this year, the actor is planning to take a brief time off to spend time with his daughter.

Ranbir Kapoor has been busy promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film, which releases in theatres in two days, marks his return to the romantic comedy genre. It also marks his third release within a year’s time. While the actor has been quite busy, he also welcomed his newborn daughter Raha with wife Alia Bhatt in November last year. Following the release of Animal in August this year, the actor is planning to take a brief time off to spend time with his daughter.

During an interview with News18, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I haven’t signed anything. But hopefully, in the coming months, I will hear a couple of subjects. I’m in no hurry myself. I have my daughter to attend to now, so even if I’m sitting at home for a year, I’m more than happy to. But right now I don’t have anything apart from Animal and Brahmastra 2," the actor adds.

However, rumours are rife that he has been approached for YRF’s Dhoom 4 and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The actor has denied that all these are rumours. Reacting to the speculations around Ramayana, he said, “It’s a rumour. It’s not true.” When it comes to Dhoom 4, he added, “I wish I was Aditya Chopra to answer this… I’d love to be a part of those films or Dhoom 4 or any film of that nature, but as of now nothing has been offered to me.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releases in theatres on March 8. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal set for August 2023 release.

