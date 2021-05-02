Aniruddh Dave, who will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom, tested positive for COVID-19 recently. The actor who was away for professional commitments in Bhopal has been admitted to the ICU due to COVID-19 complications and as per his wife, he is quite critical and in dire need for prayers.

His wife Shubhi Ahuja took to her Instagram to request people to send across their prayers for him. She wrote, “While im on d way to Aniruddh whos critically suffering at d moment .. i had to leave back home my 2 month old Anishq and this definitely a biggest challenge i have faced as he on one side he is dependent on me as i ws nursing him & on d other side i need to be beside Aniruddh as well .. Having d toughest time of my life . PLEASE PRAY ,I request every dear ones, our frds,family, colleagues,fans of Aniruddh. Is waqt Mere Aniruddh aur Anishq ke Papa ko aapke prayers ki bahut bahut zarurat hai .. hum sab milkar usko theek kar sakte hain .. aap sab uski wellbeing ke liye pray kare.”

Take a look at her post right here.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.