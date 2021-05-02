Bollywood Hungama

Saira Banu confirms Dilip Kumar is recovering well, to be discharged from the hospital

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, 98, had been admitted to the hospital for his regular health checkups. The actor has been receiving a lot of love and speedy recovery messages from his fans across the country. Being one of the most popular and respected actors even today, Dilip Kumar could not celebrate his birthday in December due to the pandemic.

Even though the actor had cancelled his birthday celebrations, his wife Saira Banu continued with the charity work like she does every month. Giving an update on his health, Saira Banu confirmed that Dilip Kumar has been recovering well and is most likely to be discharged from the hospital today. He was admitted for monitoring his health on various parameters and a thorough checkup.

