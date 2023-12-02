Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Animal released in theatres on December 1.

In a concerning incident that mirrors a similar incident involving fans of Salman Khan's Tiger 3, a group of fans of the recently released film Animal have been caught on camera bursting firecrackers inside a movie theatre.

Animal fans follow dangerous trend, burst firecrackers in theatre amid screening of Ranbir Kapoor starrer

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows two or three individuals lighting fireworks inside the theatre, creating chaos and panic among other moviegoers. This reckless behavior not only poses a significant safety hazard but also disrupts the viewing experience for others.

The Animal incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many users criticizing the fans' irresponsible behavior. One user commented, "Ranbir fans are just Salman fans on a smaller budget."

ranbir fans are just salman fans on a smaller budget pic.twitter.com/waJ7a4OlVE — s (@socialsuic1de) December 1, 2023

This incident comes just days after Salman Khan, the star of Tiger 3, had to publicly address a similar incident where fans of the film burst firecrackers inside theatres. Khan had expressed his disapproval of such actions, emphasizing the potential danger they pose to both the individuals involved and other moviegoers.

Coming back to Animal, it is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and released on December 1. Besides RK, the crime drama also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead. It is facing a clash with Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar’s film, Sam Bahadur.

