The latest set promises hours of side-splitting laughter, through quirky stories of his experiences, friendships, relationships, and the clashes that ensue in Goa.

Prime Video today announced Zakir Khan’s next, Mann Pasand that will stream exclusively on the service from December 7. Following the tremendous response to Comcistaan and Tathastu, Mann Pasand will be Zakir Khan’s newest set promises more fun.

The announcement was made on Saturday, December 7, 2023, as it marked the first anniversary of his last special Tathastu. Zakir Khan took to social media to share, "#Tathastu ko ek saal ho gaya. Meri hasiyat se zyada pyar aur izzat ke liye shukriya. agar yeh aapko pasand nahi aaya ho toh yeh mere hisse ka hai. Aur jo bhi kuch Aacha laga woh saara abbaji ka hai."

Produced by OML, the latest set by the ‘Sakht Launda’, recognized as one of India’s funniest and most entertaining stand-up comic artist, promises hours of side-splitting laughter, through quirky stories of his experiences, friendships, relationships, and the clashes that ensue between them during one fateful Goa trip.

Zakir Khan recently debuted at the Royal Albert Hall on 8th October 2023 with his show Zakir Khan Live. He became the very first Indian content creator and comedian to take the stage at the iconic venue that enjoys a long-standing history of hosting some of the greatest creative legends of the world.

