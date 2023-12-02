In one of the news updates, veteran actor and filmmaker Junior Mehmood has been reportedly battling stomach cancer and is in dire condition. As per a report in Amar Ujala, his condition has worsened. In the latest video, actor and comedy legend Johnny Lever went to his residence to meet the ailing veteran actor.

As per the report in the Hindi publication, the actor will undergo an operation to remove the tumour from his stomach. In the video, Johnny Lever was motivating him during his conversation as Junior Mehmood was lying on the bed and looking visibly weak. Amar Ujala spoke to Salaam Qazi, who considers Mehmood as his brother, who said, “Junior Mehmood has tumour in his stomach. His blood pressure and sugar level had increased significantly due to which his weight has reduced by 20 kg. But he is already feeling healthy and is talking well to those who come to meet him.”

Viral | Popular actor of yester years, Junior Mehmood has not been keeping well. Comedian Jonny liver seen here trying to lift up his spirits. pic.twitter.com/KQyErg4EBL — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) December 1, 2023

Junior Mehmood, whose real name is Naeem Sayyed, worked in movies as a child artist followed by which he went onto direct Marathi films. He acted as a child star and went onto to feature as many as 265 films. He is best remembered for his performances in Brahmachari (1968), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Parvarish (1977), and Do Aur Do Paanch (1980).

