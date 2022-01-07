Bollywood star Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to share some priceless throwback pictures of him with Irrfan Khan as he thought back to good old days with the late actor on his birth anniversary.

In both the photos, Anil is all smiles for the camera as he poses with The Lunchbox actor. He captioned it, ‘Never Forgotten’, followed by a heart emoji.

Anil and Irrfan shared screen space in Slumdog Millionaire. Days after his sudden demise, Kapoor had shared some resemblances from an event they attended together. Along with the pictures, he wrote, ‘These pictures bring back so many memories! There was something about his smile that would instantly make everyone around him smile... One of the many things I’ll always remember about Irrfan...’

These pictures bring back so many memories! There was something about his smile that would instantly make everyone around him smile... One of the many things I’ll always remember about Irrfan.... pic.twitter.com/Y4tzrodUBs — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 4, 2020

Irrfan Khan breathed his last in 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He spent his last days with his wife Sutapa Sikdar and his sons.

On the work front, Anil will next be seen in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film is reportedly about the institution of marriage. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.

