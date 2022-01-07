comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.01.2022 | 3:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Nicolas Cage expecting his first child with wife Riko Shibata

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Ghost Rider actor Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata are adding a little one to their family. The couple is expecting their first baby together.

Nicolas Cage expecting his first child with wife Riko Shibata

As per People tabloid, the parents-to-be are elated. The actor is already dad to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.

Nicolas Cage, 57, tied the knot with his wife during a very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on February 16 of last year, honouring his late father's birthday. The couple met in Shiga, Japan, through mutual friends while Cage was filming Prisoners of the Ghostland.

The couple then posed for their first-ever magazine cover for Flaunt magazine, which debuted in October 2021. The following month, the pair walked the red carpet of the 2021 GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood.  Cage and Shibata, 27, who is also an actress, made their red carpet debut last July at the premiere of Cage's film Pig.

On the work front, Nicolas Cage produced and starred in the 2021 film Pig, and received critical acclaim for his performance.  In November 2021, Cage was cast in the Universal Classic Monsters spin-off film, Renfield. Cage will feature in a supporting role, to Nicholas Hoult's titular R.M. Renfield, as Dracula.

The film will be directed by Chris McKay, with a script by Ryan Ridley, from an original story by Robert Kirkman. McKay and Kirkman will also produce the feature film alongside David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. The project will be a joint-venture production between Skybound Entertainment, and Universal Pictures. Principal photography will commence in early-2022.

Also Read: Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in Renfield starring alongside Nicholas Hoult

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Benedict Cumberbatch to star in Roald Dahl…

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to unite for…

Star Trek: Picard production halts after…

John Mayer tests positive for Covid-19; Dead…

Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib apologises…

Post lacklustre performance of 83, Ranveer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification