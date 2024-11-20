Anees Bazmee opens up on his name being used to promote a film; says, “It’s okay if my name helps Naam”

Anees Bazmee is at an all-time high. After the super success of Bhool Bhulaiya 3 Anees Bazmee’s equity has been upped by leaps and bounds. Seen in that context the sudden release of an old presumably shelved film entitled Naam is not very surprising. However, excavating an old forgotten project from oblivion, dusting and brushing up the antiquated project for a release twenty years after it was made, is doing a disservice to all concerned.

However, Anees chooses to not see the release of Naam in a negative light. “What can I do if the producers have decided to release an old project I had forgotten? I made this film in 2004 with Ajay Devgan, Bhoomika Chawla and Sameera Reddy. This is 2024 and everyone has moved on. So it’s not just a disservice to me but to all concerned.

Has Anees spoken to Ajay about it? “No I haven’t. I don’t see the need. Ajay too must have forgotten about it until now when the producers suddenly brought it out of the cans… It’s okay. If it helps them to make even a bit of money, then I am okay with it. I only hope they are not trying to pass it off as a new product. Aaj ka audience bahot hoshiyar hai. They cannot be taken for granted.”

Naam releases alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar’s I Want To Talk on November 22.

