Diljit Dosanjh, who has become an international sensation, recently performed in an arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat where he received a warm welcome from the audience. Amid a massive crowd cheering for the singer during his performance, Diljit suddenly brought all of it to a halt when he realized that there are also audiences watching it for free. While he addressed them in the middle of the concert, netizens too reacted to the video and dropped their comments on this viral video.

Diljit Dosanjh pausing concert to address ‘balcony audience’ watching it for free goes viral; netizens say, “they paid more than the ticket”

In a video which was posted on social media in collaboration with a Diljit Dosanjh fanpage, the Punjabi singer halted his performance as he addressed directly to the audience who were standing on the balcony of a hotel which had a direct view of the stadium. Diljit asked, “Yeh jo hotel ki balcony mein baithe hai, aap ka toh bara accha bhi hoya. Yeh hotel waale game kar gaye (The ones who are sitting in the balcony and enjoying the performance, its great for you isn’t it. These hotel people proved to be smarter). Without tickets, haan?” The camera in the video then panned towards them giving the users a sneak peek of the crowd standing on the balcony, enjoying the live performance of Diljit Dosanjh.

While this video has taken social media by storm, some netizens dropped comments that the hotel had charged extra money that day for the rooms facing towards the stadium. “They paid more then the ticket price,” said a user whereas another backed this claim saying, “That hotel cost around 1 lakh on that day”. “Hotel ke room ka rate unki 1 tickets se 5x hai”, added a fan.

Not too long ago, there were reports about Hyderabad hosting a concert of Diljit Dosanjh where the latter was sent a notice asking him to avoid songs that promoted liquor, drugs, or violence. On the ban on alcohol lyrics, Diljit addressed the legal notice at the Ahmedabad concert and also asserted that he would do it if all the wine shops selling alcohol in the country shut down.

