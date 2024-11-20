Ever since its announcement, The Sabarmati Report has been making waves across the nation, shedding light on one of the most pivotal events in India's history. With its release, The film unveils untold truths, sparking conversations that have never been heard before. Garnering immense love from audiences nationwide, it has also earned high praise from the Prime Minister of India and other prominent leaders of our nation.

After Madhya Pradesh, The Sabarmati Report is announced Tax-free in Haryana and Chhattisgarh

Extending its impact, the film was declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and has now been declared tax-free in Haryana by Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini after watching it. Chief Minister Saini watched the film with its starcast, producers Ektaa R Kapoor and Amul Mohan. The film was also declared tax-free in Chhattisgarh.

It seems The Sabarmati Report has found acceptance, which means people are resonating with the truth and are accepting it after 22 years. The film has been receiving tremendous love from all quarters. By addressing a crucial chapter in India's history, it is essential viewing for the current generation. The decision to make the film tax-free in Haryana and Chhattisgarh, following Madhya Pradesh, is a significant milestone in its journey, as it will enable more people to learn about the events surrounding the 2002 Sabarmati Express incident.

आज 'THE साबरमती REPORT' की स्टारकॉस्ट एवं टीम हरियाणा के अपने साथियों के साथ फिल्म देखी। फ़िल्म के माध्यम से गोधरा कांड की सच्चाई सबके सामने आ चुकी है। सच्चाई को अंधकार में दबाकर नहीं रखा जा सकता।दुर्भाग्य ये है कि इस सच्चाई को सामने आने में 22 साल से अधिक लग गए। मैं फिल्म के… pic.twitter.com/J5jIUtfVqK — Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) November 19, 2024

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, The Sabarmati Report starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film is now released in theatres.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: The Sabarmati Report producer Amul Mohan recalls casting Vikrant Massey before 12th Fail released; shares exciting details of Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John: “People are not even ready for what we are coming out with”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.