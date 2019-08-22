Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.08.2019 | 10:10 AM IST

After AndhaDhun, Anil Dhawan will next be seen in Coolie No. 1

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Anil Dhawan has played quite a few promising roles in his career. His most recent one being Pramod Sinha in Sriram Raghavan’s AndhaDhun, Anil Dhawan was lauded for his short yet impactful role. Playing one of the most pivotal characters in the film, Anil has never ceased to amaze his fans. Even though the plot revolved around Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu, Anil’s role is quite the crux of the film since the story actually begins post his murder.

After AndhaDhun, Anil Dhawan will next be seen in Coolie No. 1

Now, if the sources are to be believed, Anil Dhawan will be seen making an appearance in Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1. The first schedule of the film has already begun in Bangkok and Varun has shared a few glimpses from his role in the film. He has been a part of his brother, David Dhawan’s films earlier including Hero No. 1, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, Jodi No. 1, and Haseena Maan Jayegi among the others.

While there aren’t any more details revealed regarding his role in the film, we can’t wait to see how he takes on the remake of Coolie No. 1. Slated to release in 2020, Coolie No. 1 is definitely one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Also Read: Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan continues hilarious cast introductions with his quirky videos

More Pages: Coolie No. 1 Box Office Collection

