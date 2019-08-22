Kangana Ranaut stands strong in support of Priyanka Chopra Jonas over the Indian Army tweet backlash

Bollywood actress turned international icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas found herself in the midst of a controversy, when confronted about a past tweet celebrating the Indian army’s attack on Pakistan. Priyanka though defended her tweet and her views on the situation. But her being a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and many others penned open letters and signed petitions to urge UNICEF to remove the Bollywood actress for her alleged “hypocrisy.”

Even in India, not many in the Bollywood film industry came out in support of the star, until now. Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya, has risen in support of her peer Priyanka and even defended her views over the controversy while admitting that is “not an easy choice.” In an interaction, Kangana said, “It’s not an easy choice to make… when you are stuck between your duty and your emotions, being a UNICEF goodwill ambassador sure you can’t limit your identity to one nation, but how many of us choose heart over mind every day.”

Kangana Ranaut will next be seen playing the lead role in Jayalalithaa’s biopic and has already started her prep for the same. As for Priyanka Chopra Jonas, she will be seen in The Sky Is Pink, a Shonali Bose directorial.

