Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.08.2019 | 10:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Kangana Ranaut stands strong in support of Priyanka Chopra Jonas over the Indian Army tweet backlash

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress turned international icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas found herself in the midst of a controversy, when confronted about a past tweet celebrating the Indian army’s attack on Pakistan. Priyanka though defended her tweet and her views on the situation. But her being a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and many others penned open letters and signed petitions to urge UNICEF to remove the Bollywood actress for her alleged “hypocrisy.”

Kangana Ranaut stands strong in support of Priyanka Chopra Jonas over the Indian Army tweet backlash

Even in India, not many in the Bollywood film industry came out in support of the star, until now. Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya, has risen in support of her peer Priyanka and even defended her views over the controversy while admitting that is “not an easy choice.” In an interaction, Kangana said, “It’s not an easy choice to make… when you are stuck between your duty and your emotions, being a UNICEF goodwill ambassador sure you can’t limit your identity to one nation, but how many of us choose heart over mind every day.”

Kangana Ranaut will next be seen playing the lead role in Jayalalithaa’s biopic and has already started her prep for the same. As for Priyanka Chopra Jonas, she will be seen in The Sky Is Pink, a Shonali Bose directorial.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra to star in Netflix superhero movie, We Can Be Heroes

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

After 5 consecutive hits, Ayushmann Khurrana…

Renuka Shahane of Hum Aapke Hai Kaun fame…

This is what is stopping Disha Patani from…

‘Bad Boy’ song featuring Prabhas and…

Taapsee Pannu was considered a bad luck…

Months after #MeToo allegations, Anu Malik…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification