On March 19, the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Video event took center stage. Witnessing a galaxy of 100 stars, the event unveiled a captivating line-up of upcoming Prime Video Original movies and series. Brace yourselves for a treasure trove of fresh Hindi content coming soon! Having said that, take a look at new Hindi shows which are slated to release this year on the streaming giant.
From Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae to Uorfi Javed’s Follow Kar Le Na Yaar, Prime Video announces new Hindi web shows for 2024
Call Me Bae
Downsized from heiress to hustler, Bae discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.
Production Company: Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd
Producers: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta & Somen Mishra
Director: Collin D’cunha
Creator: Ishita Moitra
Writers: Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar & Rohit Nair
Key Cast: Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra & Mini Mathur
View this post on Instagram
Matka King
In this fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed ‘Matka’, which takes the city by storm and democratizes a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.
Production Company: Roy Kapur Films
Produced By: Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagaraj Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani
Director: Nagraj Manjule
Writers: Abhay Koranne and Nagraj Manjule
Key Cast: Vijay Varma
Dupahiya
In a village that is on the cusp of celebrating 25 years of being crime-free, chaos ensues when a coveted motorbike gets stolen! With the silver jubilee trophy, a wedding, and the pride of the villagers at stake, what follows is a crazy journey to retrieve the bike before it's too late.
Production Company: Bombay Film Cartel
Producers: Salona Bains Joshi, Shubh Shivdasani
Creators: Chirag Garg, Avinash Dwivedi, Salona Bains Joshi, and Shubh Shivdasani
Director: Sonam Nair
Writers: Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg
Key Cast: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Srivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma
Rangeen
Confronted with an uncomfortable truth about his marriage, a middle-aged husband takes an unusual path, forcing him to re-evaluate his ideas of manhood and morality.
Production Company: Kabir Khan Entertainment LLP
Producer: Rajan Kapoor
Creative Producer: Kabir Khan
Creators: Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi
Directors: Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua
Writers: Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi
Key Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajashri Deshpande, and Taaruk Raina
The Tribe
Young, unafraid, and chasing an epic dream, The Tribe are a group of Indian influencers who have been set up to crack global fame in... Los Angeles! Are they fearless or just foolish?
View this post on Instagram
Production Company: Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd
Executive Producers: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig
Creator: Aneesha Baig
Director: Omkar Potdar
Creative Producers: Manu Maharshi and Naomi Datta
Key Cast: Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Alfia Jafry, Aryaana Gandhi, and Hardik Zaveri
The Great Indian Code
The story of a bunch of humble and visionary middle-class engineers led by a meek-looking gentleman in the eighties to create a company that led the biggest wealth-generating industry India had ever seen: the IT industry. Set against the backdrop of the 70s-90s when the nation was gripped by poor governance, poverty, and a dependence on foreign charity for wealth and infrastructure, this story follows the middle-class heroes who, holding onto their values, fought against the time, traditions, and technological backwardness to create a software revolution.
Production Company: The Viral Fever
Producer: Arunabh Kumar, Shreyansh Pandey, and Vijay Koshy
Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra
Writer: Shubham Sharma
The Revolutionaries
The story of brave young Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was crucial to ending the British Raj. This is the story of their lives, sacrifices, and undying love for their country.
Production Company: Emmay Entertainment
Producers: Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani
Created for Television by Nikkhil Advani
An adaptation of the book The Revolutionaries, written by Sanjeev Sanyal
Daring Partners
Two best-friends embark on a daring journey as partners in an alcohol start-up. The series unfolds their audacious journey, where they challenge norms, bend rules, and ‘craft’ their destiny within a male-dominated industry.
Production Company: Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd
Executive Producers: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra
Creators: Nishant Nayak, Mithun Gangopadhyay
Director: Archit Kumar
Writers: Nandini Gupta, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Aarsh Vora
Key Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, and Jaaved Jaaferi
Follow Karlo Yaar
Uorfi Javed is India's biggest viral sensation - where she goes, drama follows! Her fame, like her clothes, is self-made but now she’s taking it all to the next level. Get to know the real Uorfi as she ups her game and her fame while also keeping her fully dysfunctional family together.
Production Company: Sol Productions
Producers: Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes
Director: Sandeep Kukreja
Creative Director: Meghana Badola
Creative Consultant: Naomi Datta
Story Supervisor: Anisha Raisurana
Key Cast: Uorfi Javed
Project Consultant: Collective Artists Network
Dil Dosti Dilemma
Asmara's summer takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to her grandparents' neighbourhood as a form of punishment. To maintain appearances with her friends, she pretends to be in Canada. Amidst the struggles of a traditional setting, she learns new life lessons.
Production Company: 10 Years Younger Productions
Director: Debbie Rao
Creative Producers: Seema Mohapatra and Jahanara Bhargava
Key Cast: Anushka Sen, Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma, Suhasini Mulay, Khush Jotwani, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, and Elisha Mayor
Bandwaale
Mariam, a young poetess, finds herself trapped in a sleepy town where every young girl's future lies in wedlock. She hopes to find freedom by uploading her poetry on the internet with the help of her band of misfits - a brass band singer and a new age DJ
Production Company: OML Entertainment
Directors: Akshat Verma and Ankur Tewari
Creators: Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire
Key Cast: Shalini Pandey, Zahaan Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, Sanjana Dipu, Ashish Vidhyarthi, and Anupama Kumar
Ma Kasum
A 19-year-old math genius' ultimate quest is to create an algorithm to find the ‘perfect match’ for his vivacious single mother. Despite his faith in the sanctity of numbers, he begins to realize that nothing in life is absolute - when it comes to human relationships, every equation is a ‘work-in-progress’.
Production Company: Eunoia Films
Creative Producer and Producer: Babita Ashiwal
Executive Producers: Ruchir Joshi and Babita Ashiwal
Created By: Samir Kohli, Prasad Kadam, and Vinay Joshi
Director: Nicholas Kharkongor
Writers: Vinay Choudary, Neha Sharma, Nicholas Kharkongor, Ravinder Randhawa, Sumrit Shahi, Akanksha Seda, and Prasad Kadam
Additional Writer: Samir Kohli
Key Cast: Mona Singh, Angira Dhar, Mihir Ahuja, and Ranveer Brar
Ziddi Girls
Whether they like it or not, the lives of 5 self-absorbed, couldn’t-care-less Gen Z freshers are about to change as they enter the illustrious corridors of Matilda House College. Deep friendships form over a year of mistakes, heartbreaks, and self-discovery, forcing them out of their comfort zones as they put themselves between their college and the forces that threaten it.
Production Company: Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.
Creator: Rangita Pritish Nandy
Co - Creator: Ishita Pritish Nandy
Directors: Shonali Bose, Neha Veena Sharma, and Vasant Nath
Writers: Vasant Nath and Neha Veena Sharma
Key Cast: Simran, Revathy, Nandita Das, Nandish Sandhu, Anupriya Caroli, Atiya Tara Nayak, Ayushi Rawat, Zaina Ali, and Umang Bhadana
