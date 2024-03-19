With a focus on Prime Video Originals, the event promises a treasure trove of movies and series across various genres.

From Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae to Uorfi Javed’s Follow Kar Le Na Yaar, Prime Video announces new Hindi web shows for 2024

On March 19, the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Video event took center stage. Witnessing a galaxy of 100 stars, the event unveiled a captivating line-up of upcoming Prime Video Original movies and series. Brace yourselves for a treasure trove of fresh Hindi content coming soon! Having said that, take a look at new Hindi shows which are slated to release this year on the streaming giant.

From Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae to Uorfi Javed’s Follow Kar Le Na Yaar, Prime Video announces new Hindi web shows for 2024

Call Me Bae

Downsized from heiress to hustler, Bae discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.

Production Company: Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Producers: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta & Somen Mishra

Director: Collin D’cunha

Creator: Ishita Moitra

Writers: Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar & Rohit Nair

Key Cast: Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra & Mini Mathur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Matka King

In this fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed ‘Matka’, which takes the city by storm and democratizes a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.

Production Company: Roy Kapur Films

Produced By: Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagaraj Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani

Director: Nagraj Manjule

Writers: Abhay Koranne and Nagraj Manjule

Key Cast: Vijay Varma

Dupahiya

In a village that is on the cusp of celebrating 25 years of being crime-free, chaos ensues when a coveted motorbike gets stolen! With the silver jubilee trophy, a wedding, and the pride of the villagers at stake, what follows is a crazy journey to retrieve the bike before it's too late.

Production Company: Bombay Film Cartel

Producers: Salona Bains Joshi, Shubh Shivdasani

Creators: Chirag Garg, Avinash Dwivedi, Salona Bains Joshi, and Shubh Shivdasani

Director: Sonam Nair

Writers: Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg

Key Cast: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Srivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma

Rangeen

Confronted with an uncomfortable truth about his marriage, a middle-aged husband takes an unusual path, forcing him to re-evaluate his ideas of manhood and morality.

Production Company: Kabir Khan Entertainment LLP

Producer: Rajan Kapoor

Creative Producer: Kabir Khan

Creators: Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi

Directors: Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua

Writers: Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi

Key Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajashri Deshpande, and Taaruk Raina

The Tribe

Young, unafraid, and chasing an epic dream, The Tribe are a group of Indian influencers who have been set up to crack global fame in... Los Angeles! Are they fearless or just foolish?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Production Company: Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Executive Producers: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig

Creator: Aneesha Baig

Director: Omkar Potdar

Creative Producers: Manu Maharshi and Naomi Datta

Key Cast: Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Alfia Jafry, Aryaana Gandhi, and Hardik Zaveri

The Great Indian Code

The story of a bunch of humble and visionary middle-class engineers led by a meek-looking gentleman in the eighties to create a company that led the biggest wealth-generating industry India had ever seen: the IT industry. Set against the backdrop of the 70s-90s when the nation was gripped by poor governance, poverty, and a dependence on foreign charity for wealth and infrastructure, this story follows the middle-class heroes who, holding onto their values, fought against the time, traditions, and technological backwardness to create a software revolution.

Production Company: The Viral Fever

Producer: Arunabh Kumar, Shreyansh Pandey, and Vijay Koshy

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Writer: Shubham Sharma

The Revolutionaries

The story of brave young Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was crucial to ending the British Raj. This is the story of their lives, sacrifices, and undying love for their country.

Production Company: Emmay Entertainment

Producers: Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani

Created for Television by Nikkhil Advani

An adaptation of the book The Revolutionaries, written by Sanjeev Sanyal

Daring Partners

Two best-friends embark on a daring journey as partners in an alcohol start-up. The series unfolds their audacious journey, where they challenge norms, bend rules, and ‘craft’ their destiny within a male-dominated industry.

Production Company: Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Executive Producers: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra

Creators: Nishant Nayak, Mithun Gangopadhyay

Director: Archit Kumar

Writers: Nandini Gupta, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Aarsh Vora

Key Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, and Jaaved Jaaferi

Follow Karlo Yaar

Uorfi Javed is India's biggest viral sensation - where she goes, drama follows! Her fame, like her clothes, is self-made but now she’s taking it all to the next level. Get to know the real Uorfi as she ups her game and her fame while also keeping her fully dysfunctional family together.

Production Company: Sol Productions

Producers: Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes

Director: Sandeep Kukreja

Creative Director: Meghana Badola

Creative Consultant: Naomi Datta

Story Supervisor: Anisha Raisurana

Key Cast: Uorfi Javed

Project Consultant: Collective Artists Network

Dil Dosti Dilemma

Asmara's summer takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to her grandparents' neighbourhood as a form of punishment. To maintain appearances with her friends, she pretends to be in Canada. Amidst the struggles of a traditional setting, she learns new life lessons.

Production Company: 10 Years Younger Productions

Director: Debbie Rao

Creative Producers: Seema Mohapatra and Jahanara Bhargava

Key Cast: Anushka Sen, Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma, Suhasini Mulay, Khush Jotwani, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, and Elisha Mayor

Bandwaale

Mariam, a young poetess, finds herself trapped in a sleepy town where every young girl's future lies in wedlock. She hopes to find freedom by uploading her poetry on the internet with the help of her band of misfits - a brass band singer and a new age DJ

Production Company: OML Entertainment

Directors: Akshat Verma and Ankur Tewari

Creators: Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire

Key Cast: Shalini Pandey, Zahaan Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, Sanjana Dipu, Ashish Vidhyarthi, and Anupama Kumar

Ma Kasum

A 19-year-old math genius' ultimate quest is to create an algorithm to find the ‘perfect match’ for his vivacious single mother. Despite his faith in the sanctity of numbers, he begins to realize that nothing in life is absolute - when it comes to human relationships, every equation is a ‘work-in-progress’.

Production Company: Eunoia Films

Creative Producer and Producer: Babita Ashiwal

Executive Producers: Ruchir Joshi and Babita Ashiwal

Created By: Samir Kohli, Prasad Kadam, and Vinay Joshi

Director: Nicholas Kharkongor

Writers: Vinay Choudary, Neha Sharma, Nicholas Kharkongor, Ravinder Randhawa, Sumrit Shahi, Akanksha Seda, and Prasad Kadam

Additional Writer: Samir Kohli

Key Cast: Mona Singh, Angira Dhar, Mihir Ahuja, and Ranveer Brar

Ziddi Girls

Whether they like it or not, the lives of 5 self-absorbed, couldn’t-care-less Gen Z freshers are about to change as they enter the illustrious corridors of Matilda House College. Deep friendships form over a year of mistakes, heartbreaks, and self-discovery, forcing them out of their comfort zones as they put themselves between their college and the forces that threaten it.

Production Company: Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.

Creator: Rangita Pritish Nandy

Co - Creator: Ishita Pritish Nandy

Directors: Shonali Bose, Neha Veena Sharma, and Vasant Nath

Writers: Vasant Nath and Neha Veena Sharma

Key Cast: Simran, Revathy, Nandita Das, Nandish Sandhu, Anupriya Caroli, Atiya Tara Nayak, Ayushi Rawat, Zaina Ali, and Umang Bhadana

Also Read: From Rana Daggubati’s chat show to Satya Dev starrer Arabia Kadali, Prime Video announces their South India slate for 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.