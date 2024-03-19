A star-studded event revealed the platform's upcoming slate of originals, including a ton of new Hindi movies for fans to devour.

Boman Irani’s directorial debut, Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhorii 2, Bhumi Pednekar’s Daldal and other Hindi movies to release on Amazon Prime Video

Mark your calendars! On March 19, Amazon Prime Video hosted a star-studded event with nearly 100 entertainment icons, teasing its upcoming slate. With a focus on Prime Video Originals, the event promises a treasure trove of movies and series across various genres. Get ready for a sneak peek at the exciting Hindi content lineup featuring exciting films.

Chhorii 2

Sakshi must rescue her seven-year-old daughter from being sacrificed by an evil cult to satisfy Pradhan Ji, their resident leader, while fighting societal superstitions and the horror that continues to haunt her and young women around her.

Production Companies: T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment

Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Jack Davis

Director: Vishal Furia

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan

Story and screenplay by: Vishal Furia and Ajit Jagtap

Dialogues by: Divya Prakash Dubey

The Mehta Boys

A father and son, at odds with each other, find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. The Mehta Boys follow their tumultuous journey and offer a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship.

Production Companies: Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP

Producers: Vikesh Bhutani, Shujaat Saudagar, Danesh Irani, and Boman Irani

Director: Boman Irani

Writers: Alex Dinelaris and Boman Irani

Key Cast: Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, and Shreya Chaudhary

Khauf

A young woman moves into a hostel room in Delhi, unaware of its dark history of violence and hidden secrets. Grappling with the shadows of her troubled past, she finds herself entangled in a struggle against unexplained forces that manifest both within the confines of the room and outside.

Production Company: Matchbox Shots

Producers: Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil

Creator: Smita Singh

Directors: Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan

Writer: Smita Singh

Key Cast: Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla

Daldal

Haunted by the guilt of her past and dealing with the demons of her present, Mumbai’s newly appointed DCP Rita Ferreira, must embark on an investigation of a series of murders that puts her on a collision course with a cold-blooded serial killer, even as she has to save her life from falling apart.

Production Company: Abundantia Entertainment

Executive Producers: Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni

Director: Amrit Raj Gupta

Based on: Bhendi Bazaar by Vish Dhamija

Story: Sreekanth Agneeaswaran, Rohan D'Souza, and Priya Saggi

Screenplay: Sreekanth Agneeaswaran and Rohan D'Souza

Dialogues: Hussain Haidry

Key Cast: Bhumi Pednekar

Andhera

In the shadow of Mumbai's shimmering skyline, a sinister force hunts the living. In this visceral tale of urban horror, a fearless cop and a haunted medical student must take on this living darkness to avert impending doom.

Production Company: Excel Media and Entertainment LLP

Executive Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Mohit Shah, and Karan Anshuman

Creator: Gaurav Desai

Director: Raaghav Dar

Writers: Gaurav Desai, Raaghav Dar, Karan Anshuman, Chintan Sarda, Akshat Ghildial, and Karmanya Ahuja

Key Cast: Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla, Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas, and Pranay Pachauri

