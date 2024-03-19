comscore
Boman Irani’s directorial debut, Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhorii 2, Bhumi Pednekar’s Daldal and other Hindi movies to release on Amazon Prime Video

A star-studded event revealed the platform's upcoming slate of originals, including a ton of new Hindi movies for fans to devour.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Mark your calendars! On March 19, Amazon Prime Video hosted a star-studded event with nearly 100 entertainment icons, teasing its upcoming slate. With a focus on Prime Video Originals, the event promises a treasure trove of movies and series across various genres. Get ready for a sneak peek at the exciting Hindi content lineup featuring exciting films.

Chhorii 2

Sakshi must rescue her seven-year-old daughter from being sacrificed by an evil cult to satisfy Pradhan Ji, their resident leader, while fighting societal superstitions and the horror that continues to haunt her and young women around her.

Production Companies: T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment
Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Jack Davis
Director: Vishal Furia
Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan
Story and screenplay by: Vishal Furia and Ajit Jagtap
Dialogues by: Divya Prakash Dubey

The Mehta Boys

A father and son, at odds with each other, find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. The Mehta Boys follow their tumultuous journey and offer a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship.

Production Companies: Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP
Producers: Vikesh Bhutani, Shujaat Saudagar, Danesh Irani, and Boman Irani
Director: Boman Irani
Writers: Alex Dinelaris and Boman Irani
Key Cast: Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, and Shreya Chaudhary

Khauf 

A young woman moves into a hostel room in Delhi, unaware of its dark history of violence and hidden secrets. Grappling with the shadows of her troubled past, she finds herself entangled in a struggle against unexplained forces that manifest both within the confines of the room and outside.

Production Company: Matchbox Shots
Producers: Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil
Creator: Smita Singh
Directors: Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan
Writer: Smita Singh
Key Cast: Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla

Daldal

Haunted by the guilt of her past and dealing with the demons of her present, Mumbai’s newly appointed DCP Rita Ferreira, must embark on an investigation of a series of murders that puts her on a collision course with a cold-blooded serial killer, even as she has to save her life from falling apart.

Production Company: Abundantia Entertainment
Executive Producers: Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni
Director: Amrit Raj Gupta
Based on: Bhendi Bazaar by Vish Dhamija
Story: Sreekanth Agneeaswaran, Rohan D'Souza, and Priya Saggi
Screenplay: Sreekanth Agneeaswaran and Rohan D'Souza
Dialogues: Hussain Haidry
Key Cast: Bhumi Pednekar

Andhera

In the shadow of Mumbai's shimmering skyline, a sinister force hunts the living. In this visceral tale of urban horror, a fearless cop and a haunted medical student must take on this living darkness to avert impending doom.

Production Company: Excel Media and Entertainment LLP
Executive Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Mohit Shah, and Karan Anshuman
Creator: Gaurav Desai
Director: Raaghav Dar
Writers: Gaurav Desai, Raaghav Dar, Karan Anshuman, Chintan Sarda, Akshat Ghildial, and Karmanya Ahuja
Key Cast: Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla, Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas, and Pranay Pachauri

Also Read: From Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae to Uorfi's Follow Kar Le Na Yaar, Prime Video announces new Hindi web shows for 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

