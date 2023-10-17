In the year 2019, Vardhan Puri made his debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui which won him a Filmfare nomination for Best Debutante (Male). Since then, his fans have been waiting for a reunion of the actor and Yeh Saali Aashiqui’s director Cherag Ruparel. And now as per reports, it is finally happening.

Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri reunites with his debut film Yeh Saali Aashiqui’s director Cherag Ruparel

Vardhan and Cherag are going to be collaborating on yet another interesting story. While the details of the film aren't disclosed yet, the actor did confirm the reunion and expressed his excitement for the same. He said, “I have been hunting for subjects along with Cherag since a long time, so that we could find something substantial and exciting to dig our teeth into and create together. There is a very important story that we’ve found to tell and we are finalising the script currently. Once everything is in place an official announcement will be made with the entire team.” The film is a human drama that tells the story of intriguing characters.

After his debut, Vardhan starred in the horror romance Aseq with Sonnalli Seygall and was produced by Jio Studios and directed by Sarim Momin. The film released in June this year on Jio Cinemas.

Next up, the actor has a film with Vivek Agnihotri, starring stalwarts like Anupam Kher and the late Satish Kaushik, a film with Endemol directed by Sanjoy Nag and another film with Jio Studios directed by Kunal Kohli that has been shot in London. He is also working with Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt in a film opposite Avika Gor. There are other interesting projects in the pipeline for Vardhan which are expected to be announced shortly.

Also Read: Vardhan Puri narrates a horrific incident while shooting Aseq in London: “I randomly got attacked by a six and half feet tall unclothed lady in my hotel room”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.