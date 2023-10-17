Renowned as the premier platform for films that champion environmental issues, ALT EFF has garnered widespread acclaim since its inception in 2020 when the festival launched amidst the pandemic and had two successful virtual runs of the festival with a hybrid format of on-ground events across India and online in 2022.

Oscar winning film The Elephant Whisperers’ director Kartiki Gonsalves becomes jury for All Living Things Environmental Film Festival

This year will see a significant expansion of the decentralised festival model with on-ground screenings planned across all states in India, with over 40 screenings planned over the festival period. The overwhelming success of the decentralised format in 2022 prompted the festival to continue this approach for its fourth edition, strengthening its foothold in the hearts of cinephiles and environmental advocates alike. A highlight of this year's festival is the presence of the distinguished Oscar-winning filmmaker, Kartiki Gonsalves. Kartiki, in collaboration with Guneet Monga, received the prestigious award for their outstanding documentary film, The Elephant Whisperers earlier in 2023 marking it as a historic win for India.

In 2023, ALT EFF will feature a curated selection of 62 compelling films, encompassing Indian and international titles across various genres including documentaries, short films, and fictional films all centred around various aspects and themes of environment, conservation and sustainability. This diverse lineup that includes 39 India Premieres promises to captivate and inspire audiences, offering a unique perspective on our planet's most pressing environmental challenges.

The festival is scheduled to kick off on December 1, 2023, and will run until December 10, 2023. This year's edition is designed to cater to a wider audience, offering both virtual screenings and in-person events in key cities across India.

On joining the festival as the jury, Kartiki expressed, "People across the world should see these films. Every person should see these films. Students, as well as adults, should watch because then they can see how the world is deteriorating slowly, and I think that in itself is a powerful motive to inspire change. It was really interesting to see how different filmmakers across different places express themselves and their own voices through the stories they decide to tell. All of the films are so well made, such good storytelling."

The founder of the festival Kunal Khanna added, "We are extremely excited as we take ALT EFF to our audiences across all states of India, in partnership with our on-ground screening partners. The climate crisis is here now, and will impact each one of us in a myriad of ways; we have therefore decided to decentralise the festival and provide opportunities for audiences across the country to engage, learn, and be inspired to act."

