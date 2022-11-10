Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news that Rajshri Productions’ Uunchai will be distributed by Yash Raj Films in India as well as Overseas. We also reported that it is expected to release in around 600-700 screens.

Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Uunchai gets a limited release in less than 500 screens; multiplexes asked to play shows only after 11 am

Bollywood Hungama has now found out that there has been a change in plans. An exhibition source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film is expected to release in just 450-475 screens in India. This is quite less for a mid-sized film, featuring an A-lister and made by a blockbuster director. As per the instructions given to the theatres, the shows of the film should commence only after 11:00 am. Moreover, multiplexes with five or more screens are asked to play only four shows at the maximum. Theatres with less than 5 screens are told that they can have around 2 or 3 shows a day.”

To put things into perspective, the last solo Amitabh Bachchan starrer, Jhund (2022), was released in around 1200 screens. Chehre (2021), was released at a time when cinemas were shut in Maharashtra, and yet it got a release in nearly 1000 screens.

The source continued, “Several exhibitors are stunned by this request. We don’t remember the last time such a big film was released with such limited shows. Some multiplexes in fact wanted to play more shows but they were told not to do so.”

When asked the reason behind this release strategy, the source replied, “Perhaps, the makers are following the old Rajshri model of release. They famously released their biggest blockbuster, Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), in very limited screens in week 1. And as the word spread and demand increased, the number of prints also increased. They are hoping that Uunchai can also go the same way. If the word of mouth is positive and demand increases, the shows will increase in the days to come, like it recently happened in the case of films like Karthikeya 2 and Kantara. Also, with such a tight release, there’s no possibility of shows getting cancelled due to the zero audience.”

An industry expert meanwhile said, “In today’s times, we keep hearing of the producers claiming that their film is getting the widest release ever. In such a scenario, Uunchai is getting a tight or rather ‘narrow’ release.”

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika. It releases on November 11, 2022.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan enjoys a massage from Uunchai co-star Anupam Kher on the sets of KBC 14; watch

More Pages: Uunchai Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.