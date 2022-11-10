comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.11.2022 | 10:16 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

Alia Bhatt gets discharged from HN Reliance Hospital; spotted leaving with husband Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood News

Alai Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child on November 6, 2022.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were blessed with a baby girl recently. As soon as the news broke, fans flooded the internet with wishes. While many were excited to get a glimpse of the actress’s newborn baby, a section of fans were constantly looking for updates regarding Alia’s health post-delivery. Well, we have news for them!

Alia Bhatt gets discharged from HN Reliance Hospital; spotted leaving with husband Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt gets discharged from HN Reliance Hospital; spotted leaving with husband Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that four days after the delivery of their little girl, Alia Bhatt is discharged from HN Reliance Hospital.

Alia gave birth to a baby girl on November 6 at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The announcement was made on the actress’ official Instagram page.

The Razi actress said, “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia,” in the announcement post.

Followed by her post, a bunch of celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and even Hollywood star Gal Gadot among others poured their congratulatory messages.

Also Read: Amul congratulates Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on becoming parents with this latest poster

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rakesh Roshan’s production banner buys…

Varun Dhawan to perform at the premiere of…

Nora Fatehi to share the screen with…

Archana Gautam expelled from Bigg Boss 16…

Tennis legend Serena Williams lauds Marvel’s…

‘The Astronaut’: BTS Jin’s first solo entry…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification