Ikonz Studios, a generative AI company has roped in Amitabh Bachchan as its strategic partner. The company manages digital IPs across metaverse and blockchain. The plan is to raise $10 million in the series A round of the funding.

Amitabh Bachchan becomes strategic partner at generative AI company Ikonz Studios

Abinav Varma Kalidindi, founder and CEO at Ikonz, told Variety, “It’s a momentous day for Ikonz as the true symbolism our name has been derived with the icon Amitabh Bachchan joining forces with us. Together we will leverage the power of generative AI to create immersive experiences that transcend physical boundaries. With our state-of-the-art technology, fans will now have the opportunity to interact with their favorite actor like never before. Who knows you might even be able to take selfies with Amit-ji [Bachchan] in your city.”

Amitabh Bachchan added, “I am intrigued with the way technology is evolving and the pace at which new innovations are coming up worldwide, one such being generative AI. I am happy to be a part of such an amazing futuristic world of generative AI , and have therefore partnered with Abinav-promoted Ikonz . Together we shall embark on this new metaverse world.”

As per the report, the company Ikonz is backed by investors including Village Global, which is a venture firm bankrolled by Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Reid Hoffman. It has also received investments from Woodstock and Polygon and actor Rana Daggubati and Prasad Vanga’s Anthill Ventures.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde shares an adorable moment from shooting with Amitabh Bachchan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.