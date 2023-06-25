comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » #AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan's quick wit shines through as a fan asks him to smoke a cigarette with him

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s quick wit shines through as a fan asks him to smoke a cigarette with him

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reached a remarkable milestone as he celebrates 31 glorious years in the Indian film industry today. It was on this very day, June 25, 1992, that Shah Rukh made his Bollywood debut with the film Deewana. To mark this momentous occasion and to express his gratitude towards his ardent fans, Shah Rukh took to Twitter once again, engaging in an interactive session known as Ask SRK. However, during the session, a fan asked if he could someday get to smoke with the actor. SRK’s witty reply left internet in splits.

Takin to Twitter on Sunday evening, a fan asked SRK, “Sath me cigarette pine chaloge kya @iamsrk sir ???” To this, the superstar responded saying, “Nahi beta jawan ke din jawani ke josh mein theater pe jaana hai!”

On the film front, SRK made his comeback on the big screens with Pathaan, which was released earlier this year. The Siddharth Anand directorial, backed by YRF, also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film went on to break several records. He will be next seen in Jawan. Helmed by Atlee Kumar, the upcoming pan-India flick will be released on September 7. Besides Khan, it will star Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Along with this, he also has an upcoming Rajkumar Hirani directorial, titled Dunki, in his kitty. Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing the female lead in it.

Also Read: #AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan reveals his long-standing ritaul as an actor

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

