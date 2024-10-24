Notably, Abhishek Bachchan acquired six of these apartments for Rs. 14.77 crore, while Amitabh Bachchan purchased the remaining four.

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have expanded their impressive real estate portfolio, recently purchasing properties worth Rs. 24.95 crore in the highly desirable Mulund West area of Mumbai, as reported by Square Yards.

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan purchase Rs. 24.95 crores worth 4 BHK, 3 BHK apartments in Mumbai’s Mulund; over Rs. 100 cr invested in 2024

Mulund West is a sought-after residential hub known for its excellent connectivity to both central and western Mumbai, combining modern infrastructure with lush greenery. The new properties are situated in Oberoi Realty’s upscale residential project, Eternia, which features ready-to-move-in 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments.

The Bachchan family's latest acquisition encompasses a total carpet area of 10,216 sq. ft., consisting of 10 apartments—eight measuring 1,049 sq. ft. each and two at 912 sq. ft. Each purchase included two car parking spaces, and the overall transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 1.50 crore. Notably, Abhishek Bachchan acquired six of these apartments for Rs. 14.77 crore, while Amitabh Bachchan purchased the remaining four.

This latest investment adds to the Bachchan family's remarkable real estate activities. Since 2020, they have accounted for over a quarter of celebrity property transactions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), amassing approximately 0.19 million sq. ft. of property with a total investment of Rs. 219 crore. In 2024 alone, the Bachchan family has invested more than Rs. 100 crore in real estate, focusing primarily on properties in Oshiwara and Magathane (Borivali East), which include both residential and commercial spaces.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.