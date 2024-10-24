The excitement around The Secret of Devkaali is reaching new heights as fans gear up for the film's official poster launch tomorrow. Niraj Chauhan, who’s ready for his Bollywood debut, plays the lead role, the film's buzz has already created a massive stir in Bollywood. The action-packed film, featuring a mysterious deer hunt and adee roe voiceover, left viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting more.

Mahesh Manjrekar starrer The Secret of Devkaali ropes in internet sensation Niraj Chauhan as lead

Niraj Chauhan, thrilled and shared, “I am so excited to announce my first movie poster with such a legendary cast,I have learned a lot” radiating enthusiasm as he prepares to reveal the film's next big step.

"This project has been a dream come true for me—not just as a lead actor but also as the producer too. The poster is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of an incredibly talented team, including Bhumika Gurung, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sanjay Mishra. I can’t wait for the fans to see the magic we’ve created. The look has received such a fantastic response, and I’m confident the poster will build even more excitement for The Secret of Devkaali. This is only the beginning, and there's so much more in store for everyone" Niraj further stated.

The film’s unique concept and gripping storyline have not only captivated fans but also impressed industry insiders. The story is fresh to approach along with action and thriller elements has left everyone curious about the plot's twists and turns, building anticipation for the full release.

As the poster launch approaches, fans are eagerly waiting to see more of what The Secret of Devkaali has in store. With Niraj Chauhan's dual involvement, alongside a stellar cast including Bhumika Gurung, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sanjay Mishra, and the promise of an action-packed narrative, the film is shaping up to be one of the most awaited releases of the year.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh replaces Mahesh Manjrekar as Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 host; first promo out!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.