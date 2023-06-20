In the face of relentless criticism, strong reactions, and controversy Adipurush manages puts up a brave face and fights its battle. Being the most trolled film, the intent of the makers was to exhibit the biggest battle of good over evil. Unfortunately, few groups had the agenda of pulling down the movie!

Adipurush makers open up about amending dialogues in Prabhas starrer post release

With a stellar opening, and mixed reviews from the public the graph of collection has dropped each day with constant trolls, criticism and controversies!

According to a source close to the production house, the storyline of Adipurush has appealed a mix of audience especially kids. Not only enjoying the film but many of them sung Jai Shri Ram in unison when it played during the film and also clapped and hooted when good triumphed over the evil! Not only entertaining, the main intent of the film was to bring awareness in colloquial manner that resonates with the youth.

With makers changing the controversial dialogues, Shiv Chanana, Senior Vice President T-Series says, "We are responding to the viewers in as sincere a manner as possible and that is why we have ensured the dialogues have been amended basis their feedback."

As for the film, Adipurush features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Devdatta G Nage. The film has been in the news recently after the makers decided to modify a few dialogues after receiving heavy feedback from the audience. As per the sources in the exhibition sector, the revised version started playing in select cinemas from yesterday. From today, the new version is expected to be played across the country. Directed by Om Raut the film hit screens last week on Friday to a rather mixed response from the audience.

