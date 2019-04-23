Bollywood Hungama
Alok Nath won’t be dropped from the Ajay Devgn starrer, but his options are narrowing

BySubhash K. Jha

Call it hypocritical, if you will. But the film fraternity is more than willing to forgive Rajkumar Hirani. But not Alok Nath. The ‘character’ actor is unofficially banned from working in future projects. Informed sources say, Alok Nath won’t be removed from the forthcoming rom-com De De Pyaar De in spite of the furore raised by #MeToo pioneer actress Tanushree Dutta.

However, Alok would find it extremely difficult to find further work in either the film or television industry. “At least not in the near future. Maybe after a few years when people have moved on. Right now Alok Nath and also Sajid Khan are not employable,” informs a prominent spokesperson of the film industry.

Also Read: Tanushree Dutta on why she spoke out against Alok Nath’s casting in Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De

