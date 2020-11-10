Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 10.11.2020 | 10:49 AM IST

Alia Bhatt’s shoot for SS Rajamouli’s RRR further delayed

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been continuously shooting the latest and longest schedule of his underproduction film Gangubai Kathiawadi in Film City, Mumbai. The current schedule was meant to be over by the end of October. But we now hear the shooting has been extended by two weeks to November 15.

Alia Bhatt’s shoot for SS Rajamouli’s RRR further delayed

Says a source in the know, “Very clearly Bhansali wants to wrap up the shooting as soon as possible. He has extended the current schedule by two weeks, so that most of the shooting for Gangubai would be over. After this schedule there’s one more schedule, and then the film will be complete.”

This 2-weeks extension of Bhansali’s shooting means a further delay in Alia Bhatt’s shooting with SS Rajamouli for RRR. Alia, poor girl, is working frantically to keep up with her deadlines. But little seems to be in her hands.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to shoot big song sequence for RRR; may sing her own song

More Pages: RRR Box Office Collection

