While Alia Bhatt’s songs in Sanjay Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi are sung by Shreya Ghoshal, there is every chance that Alia Bhatt will be singing for herself in S S Rajamouli’s RRR. Again! Lest we forget Alia has earlier sung for herself in Imtiaz Ali’s Highway and in Shashank Khaitan’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

Says a source, “Alia has one big song-and-dance number in RRR which she may sing in her own voice. The only problem is her accent in Tamil and Telugu, in which case she will sing for herself only in the Hindi version of RRR.”

While in Gangubai Kathiawadi Alia’s titular character is on screen from the first frame to last, in RRR she has more of a cameo and may be billed as “guest star” in the credit title.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to join Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR in November

More Pages: RRR Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.