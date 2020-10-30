Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.10.2020 | 11:37 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Alia Bhatt to shoot big song sequence for RRR; may sing her own song

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

While Alia Bhatt’s songs in Sanjay Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi are sung by Shreya Ghoshal, there is every chance that Alia Bhatt will be singing for herself in S S Rajamouli’s RRR. Again! Lest we forget Alia has earlier sung for herself in Imtiaz Ali’s Highway and in Shashank Khaitan’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

Alia Bhatt to shoot big song sequence for RRR; may sing her own song

Says a source, “Alia has one big song-and-dance number in RRR which she may sing in her own voice. The only problem is her accent in Tamil and Telugu, in which case she will sing for herself only in the Hindi version of RRR.”

While in Gangubai Kathiawadi Alia’s titular character is on screen from the first frame to last, in RRR she has more of a cameo and may be billed as “guest star” in the credit title.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt to join Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR in November

More Pages: RRR Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra and Bobby…

Rhiti makes her debut with Palash Mucchal's…

Syska Group announces actor Rajkummar Rao as…

Ameesha Patel calls her experience of…

Shri Rajput Karni Sena send legal notice to…

Shraddha Kapoor to play Bollywood's newest…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification