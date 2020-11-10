Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.11.2020 | 11:59 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Zareen Khan launches her own website called ‘Happy Hippie Zareen’

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

This year has brought connecting with people using technology to the forefront, especially due to the lockdown and distancing that the pandemic has caused. Bollywood stars are keeping pace with the ever-changing digital needs of their fans and connecting with them using novel ways.

Zareen Khan launches her own website called 'Happy Hippie Zareen'

Actress Zareen Khan, who launched her YouTube channel a few months ago, has taken yet another step in digitalization and launched her very own website, where she will be able to share the latest updates on her upcoming projects, songs, news, and all that is going on in her life. The website is called ‘Happy Hippie Zareen’, a name that the actress has claimed on numerous occasions best describes her.

The website has a fun and colourful user interface curated to suit the actress’ lively and quirky personality. Sharing her thoughts on the same, Zareen says, “I'm really excited to introduce my first official website. It is registered by the name of 'Happy Hippie Zareen' as that's what describes me the best. The website features my works, pictures, and all other facts that my fans wanted to know about me and it will also have first-hand information about all my future projects. I am looking forward to connecting with my fans from across the globe through the website"

Zareen has been highly lauded by the industry for being so outspoken and vocal, not just by sharing candid and up close and personal details of her life, but by voicing her opinion on socially relevant subjects. She has also endeavoured to entertain her doting fans with social interactions, live streams, and posts.

Also Read: Zareen Khan shares a note titled ‘voices in her head’; asks why a person is not appreciated when they are alive

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Delhi HC to hear petition filed by 34…

Maniesh Paul joins Varun Dhawan and Kiara…

Farhan Akhtar to play the lead in Ashutosh…

Delhi HC asks Republic TV And Times Now to…

Aamir Khan directs Shah Rukh Khan in Laal…

Yash Raj Films to re-release some of its…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification