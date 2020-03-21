Bollywood Hungama

As Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi shooting comes to a screeching halt, release likely to be postponed

BySubhash K. Jha

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was being shot on a 12-crore set at Film City (Goregaon, Mumbai), has ceased all shooting post the Coronavirus scare. If the suspension of all shooting continues , it is likely that the set depicting a Mumbai chawl in the 1960s would have to be demolished thereby leading to heavy losses for the film’s producers.

A source in the know informs, “Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the least costly Bhansali Productions. Alia Bhatt is the only star and she has been paid a fraction of what Salman Khan was to be paid for Bhansali’s (aborted project) Inshallah. Most of the production costs were going into the construction of sets and production value. Doing a set all over again would be substantial a budgetry setback.”

Because of the spiraling budget and the delayed schedule it seems unlikely that Gangubai Kathiawadi would release as  per schedule in September 2020.

Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi shooting shuts down, massive set erected at Film City

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

