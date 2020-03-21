Bollywood Hungama

Coronavirus Outbreak: Singer Anup Jalota tests negative for Covid-19

ByRanjini Maitra

Singer Anup Jalota, who was put in a routine quarantine after he returned from London, has tested negative. He took to Twitter to share the news, and wrote, "Free to go home now as my test for coronavirus is negative."

Jalota also shared a video wherein he urges people with discomfort to not run away from being tested as it could be potentially harmful for the people around. "The doctors have just informed me that I have no signs of Coronavirus and I am free to return home. I would like to tell you that I was never against getting tested and neither should you be. Get tested if need be. If you have any kind of discomfort, let the doctor and the hospital know. It can be harmful for others too. Why create trouble for someone else," he is heard saying. He signed off adding that he was glad to have kept himself under observation and come out safe.


A few days ago, in a social media post, he also emphasised on the need of social isolation, asking everyone to invest this time in things they like doing.

