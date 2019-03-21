Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 21.03.2019 | 2:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Badla Notebook Kalank Kesari Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan bag the juiciest roles in Kalank

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Although the eagerly awaited forthcoming film Kalank has a stellar cast , a source close to the film says the entire story revolves the characters played by Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. “This is not to say that other big names in the cast don’t have important roles. They do. But Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur play characters who figure prominently in the lives of Alia and Varun. The entire plot converges on the Student Of The Year pair,” says the knowledgeable source.

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan bag the juiciest roles in Kalank

The source also adds that the cast got into the film with its eyes wide open. “Nobody’s role has been reduced. Dutt, Dixit and the others got into it with their eyes wide open knowing fully well that Varun and Alia are Karan’s blue-eyed protégés and that they’ve the best roles.”

A catty actress who has worked with Karan Johar’s Dharma Production smirks, “What choice do the other actors have? Sure Madhuri, and Sanjay Dutt are iconic actors. But they have no film career left worth talking about. As for Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur, when was the last time they had a hit? At least Kalank ensures that they are associated with a successful film.”

Also Read: KALANK: Alia Bhatt feels LUCKY she didn’t have a dance off with Madhuri Dixit in Ghar More Pardesiya

More Pages: Kalank Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

INSHALLAH vs SOORYAVANSHI: Salman Khan and…

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan confirms that Sanjay…

Here’s why Alia Bhatt landed the lead in the…

Box Office Predictions: Akshay Kumar starrer…

Bhuj: The Pride Of India – Sonakshi Sinha,…

Inshallah: Sanjay Leela Bhansali opens up…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification