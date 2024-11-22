comscore
Salman Khan – Shah Rukh Khan starrer Karan Arjun makes historic re-release in 1114 theatres across India

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan – Shah Rukh Khan starrer Karan Arjun makes historic re-release in 1114 theatres across India

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a groundbreaking move, Rakesh Roshan's iconic film Karan Arjun has re-released in cinemas today, marking a significant milestone in Indian cinema. The 30-year-old blockbuster, starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in full-fledged roles, will be screened in 1114 theatres and 2208 shows across India, as well as 250 shows overseas.

Salman Khan – Shah Rukh Khan starrer Karan Arjun makes historic re-release in 1114 theatres across India

This simultaneous re-release in India and overseas is a first for any Bollywood film. Rakesh Roshan's innovative re-release strategy aims to reintroduce the classic to modern audiences, blending new-age and traditional tools. Sources close to the project state that the makers have worked tirelessly to enhance the audio-visual experience, ensuring it resonates with new and old fans alike.

If that was not enough, making the three decade old film extra special, the re-release features a remastered version of the film with 5.1 Dolby sound and visual upgrade with Digital Intermediate (DI). New teaser and trailer, as well as fresh posters, have been created to promote the re-release.

Karan Arjun remains the only film featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in full-fledged roles, making this re-release a unique opportunity for fans to witness the magic of these two superstars on the big screen.

With this historic re-release, 'Karan Arjun' is set to captivate audiences once again, reliving the iconic moments, memorable dialogues, and unforgettable action sequences that made it a timeless classic.

Also Read: Reincarnated for 2024: Why “Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge” still holds a special place in Bollywood history and made 1995 a year to remember

More Pages: Karan Arjun Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

