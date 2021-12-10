comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.12.2021 | 12:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Atrangi Re
follow us on

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to launch first poster of Brahmastra in Delhi on December 15, release date to be announced that day

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

For the longest time, Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra has been under production. The film has taken a long time to be completed but moreover, the pandemic halted the shoot which was finally wrapped in December 2021. Now, the makers have hinted at the release date announcement. While the fans are eagerly awaiting to witness the superhero saga on big screen, the makers are planning a grand launch for the same.

According to a source who informed Bollywood Hungama, “Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are planning to launch the first poster of Brahmastra at a special event in Delhi on December 15. As the makers have already teased that they will announce the big screen release date soon, they plan to announce it at the event itself.”

As of now, producer Karan Johar, Disney India, and the team of Brahmastra have reportedly decided on a release date for the superhero epic rooted in mythology. As per reports available with Bollywood Hungama, the makers are targeting September 9, 2022 as the silver screen release date.

In March 2021, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, which has produced Brahmastra, submitted 10 short teaser cuts of Brahmastra and as many as 13 motion posters for certification to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Between April 1 and April 12, the CBFC passed all these promos with a ‘U’ certificate and no cuts. Also, these teasers and motion posters have also been dubbed in other languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali, which the CBFC has duly passed as well.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy and has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

Also Read: Ayan Mukerji shares an emotional note on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmāstra; says will announce final release date soon

More Pages: Brahmastra Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Kiara Advani’s loss is Rashmika…

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: The…

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: No truth…

IT'S OFFICIAL! Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif…

Alia Bhatt becomes the most tweeted about…

Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Salman…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification