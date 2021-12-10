Yesterday, the much-anticipated wedding of the year of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took place. The wedding was a grand yet intimate affair and was only attended by a limited number of guests. Yesterday, the pictures from their wedding were shared by both Vicky and Katrina on their respective social media handles.

Post their wedding, Vicky and Katrina were spotted leaving from Six Senses Fort Barwara to Jaipur, Barwara from a chopper. The couple was snapped by the paps from a distance. Now, pictures of the newlyweds snapped arriving at the Jaipur airport in the chopper on Friday morning have come out. It has been informed that Vicky and Katrina will take a chartered flight to head out of Jaipur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The couple is speculated to head towards Indore, Madhya Pradesh. They will reportedly resume work immediately after their wedding as Vicky is expected to resume shooting for his next with Sara Ali Khan in Indore while Katrina will start work on Sriram Raghavan’s next with Vijay Sethupathi.

ALSO READ:Vicky Kaushal to head to Indore for a 30-40 day schedule of his next film immediately after his wedding with Katrina Kaif

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.