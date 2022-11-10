comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.11.2022 | 1:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor don’t want baby girl’s pictures clicked; guests not allowed to see newborn; here’s why

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

As soon as news of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby girl’s arrival made headlines, several guests arrived at the hospital. But most of them were not allowed to see the baby, for obvious reasons.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor don’t want baby girl’s pictures clicked; guests not allowed to see newborn; here’s why

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor don’t want baby girl’s pictures clicked; guests not allowed to see newborn; here’s why

“The family doesn’t want pictures of the baby to be clicked. People can do these things, even trusted friends. Ranbir and Alia don’t want to wake up one morning with their baby’s picture on the internet. Also, she is prone to infection, like all newly born babies. Every guest can’t be asked to show their COVID-negative certificates. It would be rude and impolite,” a close friend of the family reveals.

Incidentally when Karan landed in India from London, he didn’t head straight to the hospital to meet his ‘granddaughter.’

The next morning, he got himself tested for COVID, waited for the results and then rushed to welcome the baby with a truckload of gifts. Now that the baby girl is home the hospital rules still remain the same. The number of visitors remains highly limited.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt gets discharged from HN Reliance Hospital; spotted leaving with husband Ranbir Kapoor

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vivek Agnihotri unveils first poster of The…

Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Uunchai gets a…

Alia Bhatt gets discharged from HN Reliance…

Rakesh Roshan’s production banner buys…

Varun Dhawan to perform live at IFFI 2022

Nora Fatehi to share the screen with…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification