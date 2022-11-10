As soon as news of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby girl’s arrival made headlines, several guests arrived at the hospital. But most of them were not allowed to see the baby, for obvious reasons.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor don’t want baby girl’s pictures clicked; guests not allowed to see newborn; here’s why

“The family doesn’t want pictures of the baby to be clicked. People can do these things, even trusted friends. Ranbir and Alia don’t want to wake up one morning with their baby’s picture on the internet. Also, she is prone to infection, like all newly born babies. Every guest can’t be asked to show their COVID-negative certificates. It would be rude and impolite,” a close friend of the family reveals.

Incidentally when Karan landed in India from London, he didn’t head straight to the hospital to meet his ‘granddaughter.’

The next morning, he got himself tested for COVID, waited for the results and then rushed to welcome the baby with a truckload of gifts. Now that the baby girl is home the hospital rules still remain the same. The number of visitors remains highly limited.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt gets discharged from HN Reliance Hospital; spotted leaving with husband Ranbir Kapoor

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.