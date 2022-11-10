comscore

Apurva: Gehraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa to star opposite Tara Sutaria in Star Studios and Cine1 Studios’ edge-of-the-seat thriller

Bollywood News

Dhairya Karwa joins Tara Sutaria in the lead role for Apurva, a thriller directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Gehraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa has joined the team of Star Studios and Cine1 Studios' edge-of-the-seat thriller Apurva, starring Tara Sutaria in the lead.

Apurva: Gehraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa to star opposite Tara Sutaria in Star Studios and Cine1 Studios' edge-of-the-seat thriller

Apurva: Gehraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa to star opposite Tara Sutaria in Star Studios and Cine1 Studios’ edge-of-the-seat thriller

Star Studios took to their official Instagram handle to announce the news of his casting and wrote, “On a roll with these two lovelies”. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Sumit Gulati and Aaditya Gupta in pivotal roles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Star studios (@starstudios)

Meanwhile, the leading lady also shared the news on her Instagram handle writing, “So excited to begin our journey on #Apurva together, @dhairyakarwa”. Dhairya also commented on the post saying, “Let’s do this.”

The project was first announced in July this year. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the upcoming edge-of-the-seat thriller will see Tara Sutaria in an avatar never seen in the role of Apurva. The film is currently in the midst of its first shooting schedule in Rajasthan.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria joins Apurva shoot in Jaisalmer; calls it a ‘wild ride’

More Pages: Apurva Box Office Collection

