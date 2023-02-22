The actress took to her Instagram story to call out the publication for sharing her pictures and even tagged Mumbai Police.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram on Tuesday to blast paparazzi for invading her privacy at her home. The actress was quite furious when photographers clicked her photos inside her house. The actress took to her Instagram story to call out the publication for sharing her pictures and even tagged Mumbai Police.

Alia Bhatt blasts paparazzi for gross invasion of privacy at her home, tags Mumbai police; Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor rally behind her

Alia wrote, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house, having a perfectly normal afternoon, sitting in my living room when I felt something watching over me. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of the neighbouring building with a camera right at me. In what world is this okay and is this allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy. There’s a line that you must not cross, and it is safe to say that all lines were crossed today.”

Rallying behind her and calling out the invasion of privacy, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor also shared their grievances. Anushka Sharma, who had faced a similar incident, shared Alia’s story and wrote, “This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You’d think it would have made them respectful of people's space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting the photos of our daughter despite repeated requests.”

Karan Johar, who is close to Alia, also posted, “There is no justification to this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy. Everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and are always accommodating. But there has to be a limit. This is about anyone’s right to feel safe in their own homes. This is not about actors or celebrities, it is basic human right!”

Arjun Kapoor also expressed his frustration and echoed similar sentiments as Alia and wrote, “Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits if a woman isn’t safe in her own home forget if she is a public figure or not for a second… Any sane person who takes photographs of public figures for a living needs to know that this is pathetic conduct and these are people in media we have trusted and shown implicit faith in believing they are here to do a job not to make women feel unsafe or invade one’s privacy. This is nothing short of stalking @Mumbaipolice.”

Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt also expressed her anger saying, “So it’s totally cool to point zoom lenses into people’s home while hiding in neighbouring building for content now? Grown men. With cameras. Hiding across the road. Taking surreptitious photos of an unaware woman without her consent in her home. The fact that the person in the photo is a celebrity does not somehow make this okay. If this was any other situation, with any other person - this would be considered harassment and a complete assault on privacy.”

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan took to Instagram to write, “Shocked and dismayed at this blatant disregard for a person's privacy. Are we really turning into 'that country' now? Where do all our cultural norms simply cease to exist when it comes to 'getting the picture'? Hope someone can address this and fast!”

Janhvi Kapoor added, “I understand showing up to places, and in plain sight doing your job. When there is a mutual understanding of the job of the photographers, and the job and requirements of being a public figure. This stealthiness, zooming into someone's private space without their consent or even awareness and calling it exclusive as if it's a journalistic accomplishment is far from it.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

