Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur made his digital debut last week with the Indian adaptation of The Night Manager starring alongside Anil Kapoor. The actor has been promoting the web series. A couple of days ago, the actor was surrounded by a bunch of fans when a woman tried to forcefully kiss him. While the actor managed to pull out of the situation, she tried again and the video went viral. Many criticized the fan for not understanding the breach of privacy. Now, the actor opened up about the situation, which occurred last week.

Talking to The Indian Express, Aditya said, “To be honest, I didn’t get too frazzled by it. It was just something I had to handle it in the moment. She was strong, let’s put it like that, so I did have to handle it. But I can understand it. I don’t look at it from the eye where I’ll criticize it or say it’s wrong. I can understand it, that this person is feeling this affection and I guess that’s how she wanted to express it. At that moment, I just felt it needed to be handled. But I didn’t lose any sleep over it or give it more (thought) than it needed.”

The Night Manager has been divided into two parts with the second part dropping in June on Disney+ Hotstar. A Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel “The Night Manager”, produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghose. The series is wrapped in lavish drama, picturesque sights and features eclectic talent including Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

