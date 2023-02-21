Set against the backdrop of an Indian publishing house, Disney+Hotstar aims at bringing a tale of love, a journey with complex emotions to the masses. At the crux of it, Dear Ishq is a story of two completely opposite personalities, who walk this simple journey of life, unknowingly falling for each other. With Sehban Azim and Niyati Fatnani playing leads, the show features modern twist in relationships and now joining the ensemble cast will be the Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer enters Dear Ishq; actress opens up about her new role in the show

We all have witnessed the popularity of Sumbul Touqeer when the actress made her way to the top in Bigg Boss 16. And fans of the actress couldn’t be more excited about her next project. Fulfilling their wish, Sumbul Touqeer is all set to feature in a unique avatar in Dear Ishq. She is essaying the role of a fun, uber-cool influencer, who plans to promote Rizwan’s (Kunal Verma) book and compete with Abhimanyu (Sehban Azim) in Disney+ Hotstar’s ongoing web-series.

Talking about her special role, Sumbul Touqeer said, “I am a fan of fiction shows and this is my first appearance after Big Boss 16 where audiences will see me as an actor and not as myself. I am equally excited and nervous about the role. I want to put my best foot forward. Moreover, it is challenging as audiences have been used to seeing me as Sumbul and not as an actor. I have worked with Atif sir previously and am thoroughly excited to be on his set. I feel very comfortable around him and deeply respect and admire him. I have met Niyati and she is really sweet and fun to be around. I am looking forward to audience reactions and hope they enjoy seeing me in a different avatar.”

Directed by Atif Khan and produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited, Dear Ishq streams from Monday to Saturday exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

