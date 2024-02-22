Rajkumar Santoshi announced his next directorial, Lahore 1947, which became one of the most highly anticipated films owing to the team which also includes Sunny Deol as the leading man and Aamir Khan as the producer. Considering that the trio is coming together for the first time, the film has caught the eyeballs of audiences. Moreover, adding to the anticipation, the makers also announced Preity Zinta and Abhimanyu Singh with now, a new name is being added which is of none other than Ali Fazal.

Ali Fazal joins the cast of Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947

With this addition, the cast of Lahore 1947 has sparked even more excitement. Although not much has been revealed about the character Ali Fazal will be playing, we hear that he has come on board to play an important role in the movie. Readers and fans of the actor would be aware that Ali is not only a popular name in Bollywood but the actor also has several Hollywood projects credited to his name. But best known for his performance as Guddu Bhaiya in the blockbuster show 'Mirzapur' seasons 1 and 2, and also as Zafar Bhai in the most loved comedy franchise, Fukrey, fans are eager to know what more does this actor as in store for them in this historical drama.

Speaking of the cast of this upcoming venture, last week too an interesting piece of news was unveiled by the makers wherein Abhimanyu Singh, who has been a part of Sooryavanshi, Dhol, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, among others was said to have joined to play the antagonist. Apart from this ensemble, what has also added to the anticipation is the reunion of Sunny and Preity on the big screen which has been happening after over five years. Reports also suggest that Sunny's elder son Karan Deol too will be a part of this venture.

With Lahore 1947 Aamir Khan will take over the charge as producer under Aamir Khan Productions but will not be a part of the cast.

Also Read: Karan Deol drops hint about joining Lahore 1947 with new social media post

