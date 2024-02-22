Both actors' statements were recorded by the ED as witnesses in the case involving alleged drug lord Ali Asghar Shirazi.

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik have reportedly been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to suspected drug lord Ali Asghar Shirazi, according to a report by Free Press Journal.

The report states that Shiv's statement was recorded as a witness, while Abdu is also expected to appear before the ED. The investigation reportedly centres around Shirazi's company, Hustlers' Hospitality Pvt Ltd., which allegedly funded several startups, including those of Thakare and Rozik.

Hustlers' Hospitality is suspected of generating funds through "narco-funding" for various startup projects. This includes investments in Shiv Thakare's Thakare Chai and Snacks, a food and snack brand, and Abdu Rozik's Burgiir, a burger venture. Sources claim that Rozik partnered with Hustlers' Hospitality for Burgiir, and Shirazi reportedly made significant investments in it.

Both Shiv and Abdu reportedly terminated their contracts with Hustlers' Hospitality upon learning about Shirazi's alleged involvement in the drug business. Abdu launched his Burgiir restaurant in Mumbai earlier in 2023, with celebrities like Sonu Sood attending the opening.

Sources told the publication that Shiv, during his statement to the ED, mentioned meeting Krunal Ojha, the director of Hustlers' Hospitality, in 2022-23. Ojha apparently offered a partnership deal for Thakare Chai and Snacks, reportedly involving a substantial investment from Hustlers' Hospitality.

The ED is currently investigating the financial dealings of Hustlers' Hospitality and its connections to various startups, including those associated with Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik. Neither of the former Bigg Boss 16 contestants have addressed the incident publicly.

