Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd. (VBIL), formerly known as Pooja Entertainment and Films Ltd., is set to embark on a significant new chapter of growth and diversification. With over four decades of experience in the Indian film industry, VBIL has produced more than 40 iconic films, including Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Biwi No. 1, Mission Raniganj, Faltu, and many more. Throughout its illustrious journey, VBIL has remained committed to creative excellence and exceptional storytelling.

Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd. to transform Juhu office into a luxury 16-Storey tower, projecting Rs. 400 crore in profits

Responding to recent speculation, VBIL has officially confirmed that its iconic office premises in Juhu have NOT been sold, but are instead being redeveloped in a transformative move that is expected to reshape the Mumbai skyline. Collaborating with Pooja Leisure and Lifestyle, VBIL has unveiled plans to convert its Juhu office into a luxurious 16-storey residential tower, Pooja Luminaire. This ambitious redevelopment is projected to generate profits exceeding ₹400 crore, marking a bold entry into the real estate sector.

Diversification Beyond Entertainment

VBIL's expansion into real estate reflects its commitment to evolving beyond its traditional entertainment roots. The company’s strategic collaboration with Pooja Leisure and Lifestyle highlights its aim to redefine luxury living in Mumbai, while maintaining its stronghold in the film industry. Pooja Luminaire is set to be a landmark addition to Juhu's skyline, offering luxury living spaces that align with VBIL’s ethos of quality and innovation.

Success in Cinema and Future Projects

Despite stepping into real estate, VBIL remains firmly rooted in its cinematic legacy. The studio recently re-released the cult classic Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM), which saw unexpected box office success despite competition from big-budget films. Encouraged by the positive response, cinema chains and distributors are now keen to re-release more iconic VBIL titles, including Biwi No. 1, Faltu, Hero No. 1, and the original Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM).

In addition to re-releases, VBIL has a strong line-up of new projects in the works. The company is gearing up for a major release directed by Mudassar Aziz, followed by the highly anticipated Ashwatthama, starring Shahid Kapoor. Known for its expertise in action-comedy films, VBIL is also preparing to announce several exciting projects in the coming months, further cementing its position in the entertainment industry.

Dynamic Resurgence

With its dual ventures in film production and real estate development, VBIL is poised for a dynamic resurgence. The company remains dedicated to honouring its rich cinematic history while adapting to the evolving market landscape. Through its ventures in luxury real estate and continued production of blockbuster films, VBIL is setting the stage for long-term success and value creation across both industries.

As VBIL transforms both the entertainment and real estate sectors, it is clear that the company is on a trajectory of sustained growth. From re-releasing beloved classics to building luxury towers, VBIL is shaping a future that bridges its storied past with bold, new ambitions.

