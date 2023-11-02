Akshay Oberoi is known for his work in films and, lately, in some web shows. He is now all set to get into the animation zone. The actor will be giving his voice to a stop motion animation film for the first time. Titled Kamathipura, the movie is based on Mumbai’s underbelly.

Describing the innovative technology used in the film, Akshay Oberoi said, “Working on this motion capture film was an incredible journey. The technology behind it is cutting-edge, and the end result is truly captivating. Working on a project that brings to life the magical creatures of Mumbai's underbelly has been a truly special experience.

Sharing more details about the film, the actor added, “We donned specially designed helmets and gear, moving within a designated space, while the video camera captured our movements. This data was then used to create the mesmerizing animation sequences that you'll see on screen. It’s a technique that's been used to great effect in Hollywood productions like Lord of the Rings, Happy Feet, The Adventures of Tin Tin and Planet of the Apes amongst many others.”

Throwing light on the film’s plot and his character Dev, Akshay added, “Dev's journey begins when his boss sends him to Kamathipura, Mumbai's famed red light district, for what he thinks will be a night of revelry. Little does he know that the person he encounters in the brothel, portrayed by Priya Shroff, is no ordinary being but a creature fashioned in the image of Poseidon.”

Based on the acclaimed anthology book ‘Magical Creatures of Mumbai's Underbelly’ by Sneh Sapru, the film aims to be a visual treat helmed by director Aayushman Pandey. The project originated with the aim of creating an Indian series in the vein of the popular Love Death + Robots animated series, currently streaming on Netflix.

Akshay has been seen in two films this year in the form of Gaslight and I Love You. Both the movies were released directly on OTT.

