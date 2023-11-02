Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh is set to play a pivotal role in the upcoming action-thriller Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. A source close to the production house revealed the news, saying that Shaikh's inclusion in the film will add a significant graph to the film and generate excitement and anticipation among her fans.

Sanjeeda Shaikh to play pivotal role in Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter; deets inside

The source asserted, “Sanjeeda is an exciting addition to Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. She has a pivotal role in the film starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. Her contribution will add a significant graph to the film.”

Shaikh is known for her captivating performances in projects like Taish, Kaali Khuhi, and will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. Her role in Fighter is still under wraps, but it is sure to be a challenging and rewarding one, given the film's genre and star-studded cast.

Fighter is one of the most anticipated films of 2024, and Shaikh's casting has added to the excitement. Fans are eager to see what she brings to the role and how she interacts with Padukone and Roshan on screen.

Having said that it is worth mentioning here that the team has recently wrapped the film. Siddharth Anand teased fans with glimpses of their Italian shoot, featuring captivating musical sequences set against disco balls and picturesque scenery.

Also Read: It’s a wrap for Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Anand’s first aerial actioner Fighter

More Pages: Fighter Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.