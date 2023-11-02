Celebrity couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar become the brand ambassadors for the leading Indian wear-tech brand Nu Republic.

Nu Republic, an Indian lifestyle technology brand renowned for its revolutionary “wear-tech”, proudly announce its association with the dynamic power couple, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar. In this ground-breaking collaboration, Farhan and Shibani will be the ambassadors of Nu Republic - a brand that shares their unwavering commitment towards disruption and innovation. These tech products are worn by people and are born to be stylish & fashionable - not merely functional. This conviction is at the heart of Nu Republic's product development process and over the years the brand has garnered widespread acclaim for its funky products.

Farhan Akhtar, a versatile actor, director, and producer, and Shibani Akhtar, an accomplished model, singer, and television host, embody the ethos of Nu Republic & bring their individual expertise, and effortless style to this collaboration.

Commenting on the association, Ujjwal Sarin, Founder, of Nu Republic, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are honoured to have Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar join us as brand ambassadors for Nu Republic®. Their disruptive mindset, creative brilliance, and their dedication to making a difference align perfectly with our brand's mission."

Nu Republic, through its fashion-first product design and development process, challenges the idea of electronic wear-tech as mere utilitarian gadgets. Through the fashion-first design philosophy, the brand has successfully redefined the playing field by making high-style attainable, and high-tech affordable. Farhan and Shibani Akhtar, equally thrilled about the collaboration, shared their thoughts.

Farhan said, "I am delighted to be associated with Nu Republic, a brand that shares my passion for music and innovation. Nu Republic’s commitment to transforming wear-tech into a medium of self-expression aligns perfectly with my thoughts. I look forward to collaborating with Nu Republic as it blends the boundaries of music, technology, fashion and culture.”

Shibani added, "Being a part of Nu Republic is truly exciting. We look forward to collaborating with Nu Republic® and inspiring individuals to embrace technology as an extension of their individuality.”

As brand ambassadors Farhan and Shibani Akhtar will actively participate in various promotional activities, including digital and print campaigns, events, and social media initiatives.

