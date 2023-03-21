The release date of the Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal starrer Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru is out. The Sudha Kongara directorial venture will be releasing in theatres on September 1 this year. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment, the yet untitled film is tentatively called Production No. 27.

Akshay Kumar’s remake of Soorarai Pottru to release on September 1

Released in November 2020, Soorarai Pottru starred Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu, among others. The film was also helmed by Sudha Kongara.

The Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru went on floors in April 2022 in an auspicious way through the breaking of a coconut by Radhika. The video of the same was shared by Akshay back then. He had also asked his fans to suggest a title for the film. “With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it ???? In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes,” said the actor in the caption.

Along with the release date of the film, the makers have also released a creative poster of the film. It shows Akshay’s silhouette image in brown colour and a plane going through it. For the unversed, Soorarai Pottru was about a man from a rural area dreaming of starting his own airline service.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar to team up with Dinesh Vijan for a new film Sky Force; deets inside

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.