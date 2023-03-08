With films like Cocktail, Hindi Medium, and Stree, among many others, in the repertoire, filmmaker Dinesh Vijan and his banner, Maddock Films, have earned credibility. Numerous Bollywood celebs have collaborated with the banner in the past including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. Now, as per the latest buzz, Akshay Kumar is also all set to join hands with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films for a film titled Sky Force.

If a report by Pinkvila is something to go by, then Akshay will start work on a new film in the month of May. The portal quoted a source informed, “Akshay Kumar is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for the first time on an aerial action drama titled Sky Force. The actor plays the role of an Indian Air Force Officer and the film celebrates one of the biggest victories of the Indian Air Force. The story is based on true events and the team is looking to start working on Sky Force from May 2023.”

The report also stated that the pre-production work is currently going on in full swing. Giving more details about the upcoming film, the source also asserted that Sky Force will also introduce a fresh face to the Hindi Film Industry. Before signing off, the report added, “It has Akshay Kumar as an Indian Air Force Officer and he will be joined by a newcomer playing his junior. The film has an interesting track of mentor and protegee, side by side all the action and drama.”

However, it is worth mentioning here that neither Khiladi Kumar nor the makers have confirmed the news.

Coming to the professional front, the 55-year-old actor was last seen in Selfiee, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. Despite being an official remake of a commercial hit, it performed poorly. Besides the above-mentioned film, Kumar has multiple projects in his kitty, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

