comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.03.2023 | 11:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Shehzada Pathaan Bholaa Kisi Ka Bhai... Kisi Ki Jaan... Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Akshay Kumar to team up with Dinesh Vijan for a new film Sky Force; deets inside 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Akshay Kumar to team up with Dinesh Vijan for a new film Sky Force; deets inside 

en Bollywood News Akshay Kumar to team up with Dinesh Vijan for a new film Sky Force; deets inside 

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films signed Akshay Kumar for their upcoming flick titled Sky Force. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

With films like Cocktail, Hindi Medium, and Stree, among many others, in the repertoire, filmmaker Dinesh Vijan and his banner, Maddock Films, have earned credibility. Numerous Bollywood celebs have collaborated with the banner in the past including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. Now, as per the latest buzz, Akshay Kumar is also all set to join hands with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films for a  film titled Sky Force

Akshay Kumar to team up with Dinesh Vijan for a new film Sky Force; deets inside 

Akshay Kumar to team up with Dinesh Vijan for a new film Sky Force; deets inside 

If a report by Pinkvila is something to go by, then Akshay will start work on a new film in the month of May. The portal quoted a source informed, “Akshay Kumar is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for the first time on an aerial action drama titled Sky Force. The actor plays the role of an Indian Air Force Officer and the film celebrates one of the biggest victories of the Indian Air Force. The story is based on true events and the team is looking to start working on Sky Force from May 2023.” 

The report also stated that the pre-production work is currently going on in full swing. Giving more details about the upcoming film, the source also asserted that Sky Force will also introduce a fresh face to the Hindi Film Industry. Before signing off, the report added, “It has Akshay Kumar as an Indian Air Force Officer and he will be joined by a newcomer playing his junior. The film has an interesting track of mentor and protegee, side by side all the action and drama.”

However, it is worth mentioning here that neither Khiladi Kumar nor the makers have confirmed the news. 

Coming to the professional front, the 55-year-old actor was last seen in Selfiee, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. Despite being an official remake of a commercial hit, it performed poorly. Besides the above-mentioned film, Kumar has multiple projects in his kitty, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Also Read:Akshay Kumar to shoot for Khel Khel Mein in April with a start-to-finish schedule in London

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shubhangi Atre confirms separation from…

Satish Kaushik passes away after suffering a…

Akshay Kumar to team up with Dinesh Vijan…

Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films raise the stakes;…

Ranbir Kapoor confirms Ayan Mukerji is…

Akshay Kumar to shoot for Khel Khel Mein in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification