After a four-year absence, superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a return to theatres with his blockbuster film Pathaan. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham both played significant roles in the Siddharth Anand-directed movie. On January 25, the movie premiered in theatres, and since then, it has set and broken numerous box office records. Even so, it surpassed the Rs 1000 crore gross mark worldwide. Pathaan, which had a successful run at the box office, will now debut on an OTT platform on March 22. Bhuvan Bam, a comedian and actor, has appeared in a promotional video that Shah Rukh produced to herald the film's OTT debut.

Pathaan on OTT: Shah Rukh Khan and Bhuvan Bam announce the action flick’s release on Prime Video through a funny video

Shah Rukh appears in front of the camera as Pathaan in the opening of the promo, slightly changing the lines from the movie. Wearing black jeans and a T-shirt, he said, “Aapni kursi ki peti bandh lo, kyun ki Pathaan aa gaya hain, sirf Prime Video par.” The actor then expresses frustration with his lines to Bhuvan Bam, who is portraying a writer, and advises him to try something different. SRK tells him that dialogues from movies doesn't work for promotional videos like these. He tells Bhuvan, “Kya yaar ye, aap film ke dialogues kyun use karte ho promotion mein, kuch naya kyun nahi sochte ho?”

Bhuvan gives some suggestions but SRK seemed disappointed. Irritated by Bhuvan's recommendations, the actor approaches Bhuvan with his own concept and requests that he roll the camera. Shah Rukh then simply said, “Pathaan dekhiye sirf Prime Video par,” while flexing his biceps and flaunting his six-pack abs in front of the camera. The promo is approved, and the actor exits the sets.

Sharing his experience of participating in the exercise, Bhuvan said in a statement, “When you get to work with SRK in whatever capacity, you never think twice. And here I am sharing a screen with one of the biggest stars of Bollywood for Pathaan, which is the biggest hit the industry has seen in its existence. King of Hearts or King of Bollywood.. SRK lives with all the adjectives that have been given to him. And both of us being from Delhi, it always feels like home with him. Each time I have worked with him it has always been special.”



This is not the first time that Bhuvan has worked with SRK. The King Khan turned out to be the first guest for Bhuvan's Titu Talks pilot episode. In many similarities that both of them share, both started in the industry as outsiders and are now at the top of their games in their respective fields.

Manish Menghani, director of content licensing, Prime Video India said, "Prime video has been the exclusive home of Yash Raj Films for many years. We’ve taken their stories to not only households across India but also fans across the world. YRF’s expansive content slate, and their titles have been some of the most sought-after by Prime Video customers." He added, "Pathaan is more than a movie, it is a celebration of this country’s love for entertainment. We are thrilled to bring one of the biggest titles of this year to our customers."

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films said, "We have had a long-standing successful collaboration with Prime Video. With their global presence, we’re excited to exclusively premiere our biggest blockbuster on Prime Video at the same time across the world." He added, "Pathaan has received unanimous love from across the globe and we are confident that audiences will again shower their love and appreciation for the film when it releases digitally."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and also Atlee’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara in his pipeline.

Also Read: Will the postponement of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan lead to Dunki’s release being pushed to 2024?

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.