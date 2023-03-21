As per Spotify’s statement, they are currently trying to find a "creative solution" with Zee Music to make the songs available on the platform.

Spotify has removed the songs of Zee Music after negotiations for a renewal of their licensing agreement fell through. As a result, the platform no longer has several really popular tracks. For instance, ‘Apna Bana Le’ from Bhediya, which had been the top song on Spotify in India for the previous two weeks, has been taken off.

Spotify drops Zee Music Company’s songs over licensing dispute

Speaking of the matter, Spotify told Billboard, “Spotify and Zee Music have been unable to reach a licensing agreement.” The music streaming platform further added, “Throughout these negotiations, Spotify has tried to find creative ways to strike a deal with Zee Music and will continue our good faith negotiations in hopes of finding a mutually agreeable solution soon.” On the other hand, Billboard also mentioned that the chief business officer at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Anurag Bedi, declined to comment on the matter.

It is worth mentioning here that Zee Music had numerous tracks on Spotify’s Daily Top 200 Songs chart for India. The list includes songs such as ‘Maiyya Mainu’ from Jersey, the title tracks from ‘Kalank’ and ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, ‘Makhna’ from Drive, ‘Namo Namo’ from Kedarnath and ‘Zaalima’ from Raees. But due to the ongoing dispute, all these tracks will remain unavailable on the platform till a new agreement comes through.

On the other hand, Spotify dropping all ZEE Music Company’s catalogues has created confusion among music listeners. A few of them have even raised the issue on Twitter. Besides the above-mentioned tracks, many noticed that music albums of films like Piku and Sairat are also not available on the platform.

@spotifyindia Why is the Piku album missing? Are you ok? ???? (I noticed there are more songs that are missing) pic.twitter.com/3eo0WVfFqr — pratyakshm (@pratyakshm_) March 20, 2023

What is wrong with u @spotifyindia ? Why are so many songs of Arijit Singh removed? Kindly look into the matter asap — Aditi Singh (@arijitian20) March 17, 2023

Dear @spotifyindia your app is down. Being a premium subscriber this is unexpected. I can’t play the album Sairat in any of my device. Get this fixed right now!#SpotifyPremium #Down pic.twitter.com/9DNHkEdRkR — Divyansh Kumar Verma (@DivyanshKVerma) March 16, 2023

Hey @spotifyindia @SpotifyCares Kalank, Half Girlfriend and many other albums/songs are missing from my Spotify. I don't know if it is just me or others are also having this problem. Please sort it out asap !!!

Warna premium leke bhi kya faydaa.. pic.twitter.com/hQGPxmmee6 — RIYAZ SAGE (@Riyazournal) March 16, 2023

With that being said, it is worth mentioning here that Zee Entertainment Enterprises is the second-most-subscribed-to Indian music channel after T-Series.

